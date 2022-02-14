How to complete Future Stars Tanganga SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have until Feb. 19 to get this card.

Two 88-rated Future Stars versions of Japhet Tanganga from Tottenham Hotspur joined FIFA 22 on Feb. 12. You can get this item through the squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Future Stars players are young talents who have shown great promise to potentially change the soccer world in the future. The selected players receive a permanent upgrade and, in Tanganga’s case, fans can choose between a left-back (LB) or a right-back (RB) version.

The only difference between the two versions is their position. All of Tanganga’s skills are the same in both Future Stars versions but were greatly increased when compared to his 73-rated silver version. EA increased his Passing (+20), Dribbling (+20), Pace (+16), Physical (+13), Defending (+13), and Shooting (+10).

Both Future Stars Tanganga cards cost around 132,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 132,200 on Xbox, and 137,200 on PC. If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Tactical Emulation, Premier League, and Future Stars.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 81-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Tottenham Hotspur. Mixed players pack Premier League 83-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform), and one player from the Premier League. Prime mixed players pack Future Stars 85-rated with 85 chemistry minimum and have at least one Future Stars card. Prime mixed players pack

You have until Feb. 19 to get this Future Stars Japhet Tanganga card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) CB: 81-rated Dakonam Djené (Getafe)

81-rated Dakonam Djené (Getafe) CB: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CB: 75-rated Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid)

75-rated Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) LM: 81-rated Darwin Machís (Granada)

81-rated Darwin Machís (Granada) CM: 81-rated Pedri López (Barcelona)

81-rated Pedri López (Barcelona) CM: 81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid)

81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) LF: 79-rated Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla)

79-rated Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) RF: 82-rated Portu Manzanera (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Portu Manzanera (Real Sociedad) ST: 81-rated Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)

Premier League

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 84-rated TOTW Marko Livaja (NHK Hajduk Split)

84-rated TOTW Marko Livaja (NHK Hajduk Split) CM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Internazionale)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) CM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) LW: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) RW: 82-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

82-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Future Stars