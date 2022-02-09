How to complete Future Stars Saliba SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to turn in three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Future Stars version of William Saliba from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 22 today. You can get this item through the squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Future Stars players are young talents who have shown a lot of potential. The selected players receive a permanent upgrade in the game.

The devs greatly upgraded all of Saliba’s skills, including his Pace (+13), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+12), Physical (+12), and Passing (+12), when compared to his 75-rated gold version. He has generally high-rated skilled with the highest being his 89-rated Physical and the lowest being his 40-rated Shooting.

Future Stars Saliba costs around 257,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 273,150 on Xbox, and 284,650 on PC. If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Ligue 1, France, and Future Stars.

SBC Conditions Reward Ligue 1 83-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Mixed players pack France 84-rated with 65 chemistry minimum, at least TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. Prime electrum players pack Future Stars 85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Future Stars card. Prime electrum players pack

You have until Feb. 16 to get this Future Stars William Saliba card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ligue 1

GK: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)

83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley) LB: 83-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

83-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 82-rated Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

82-rated Joe Gomez (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 83-rated TOTW Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

83-rated TOTW Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) ST: 83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid)

France

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) LB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

84-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Paris saint-Germain)

82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Paris saint-Germain) CM: 84-rated TOTW Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated TOTW Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) ST: 84-rated Ben Yedder (Monaco)

Future Stars