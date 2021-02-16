How to complete Future Stars Party Bag in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You get what you get with this SBC. No complaining later.

EA Sports added a Future Starts Party Bag SBC to FIFA 21 on Feb. 15. This SBC is can be completed through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Party Bag SBC works similarly to a loot box, so it gives players a chance of getting a random card from previously released promos. You can win a card from Once to Watch (OTW), Rulebreakers, Road to the Final (RTTF), Record Breaker, Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS), FUT Freeze, Headliners, or the Future Stars promo.

By completing this SBC, you can get a great card like Headliners Heung Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur, Future Stars Ansu Fati from Barcelona, and Record Breaker Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. You can also get some of the worst cards available in this pack, however, such as Headliners Lukáš Hrádecký from Bayer Leverkusen, FUT Freeze Nani from Orlando City, and TOTGS Francesco Acerbi from Lazio.

If you want to complete the Future Stars Party Bag SBC, you have until Feb. 18. You’ll have to turn in an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two Inform cards.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Future Stars Party Bag SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.