How to complete Future Stars Fábio Vieira SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This Portuguese player is under the spotlight now.

The latest Future Stars squad-building challenge (SBC) rewards players with an 89-rated Future Stars version of Fábio Vieira from Arsenal in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Future Stars players are young talents who have shown great promise to potentially change the soccer world in the years to come. Players featured in this promotion receive a permanent upgrade that should represent what they can become.

The devs raised Vieira’s weak foot and skill moves from three to four stars while massively increasing his Defending (+36), Physical (+25), Shooting (+16), Passing (+13), Dribbling (+11), and Pace (+10) when compared to Vieira’s 77-rated gold version.

To get Future Stars Vieira, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Portugal and Premier League. The first squad has to be 85-rated and have at least one Portuguese player, while the second one asks for an 86-rated team plus one player from the Premier League.

Building these squads from scratch will cost you around 211,250 FUT coins on consoles and 224,050 FUT coins on PC. You can also earn a prime mixed players pack and a premium gold players pack as each squad also rewards players with a different players pack.

This Future Stars SBC will expire after Feb. 10, so you have one week to complete both squads. You can use the time to craft some cards and spend the least amount of FUT coins possible.

Here are each of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Future Stars Fábio Vieira SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Portugal

GK: 86-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio)

86-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio) LB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CB: 86-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

86-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LM: 86-rated Paulo Dybala (Roma)

86-rated Paulo Dybala (Roma) RM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CAM: 84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) ST: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 86-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Premier League