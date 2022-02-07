How to complete Future Stars Brahim SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added two 90-rated Future Stars versions of Brahim Díaz from Milan to FIFA 22 on Feb. 5. You can get this item through the squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Future Stars players are young talents who have shown great promise to potentially change the soccer world in the future. The selected players receive a permanent upgrade and, in Brahim’s case, fans can choose between a left-wing (LW) or a central attacking midfielder (CAM) version.
All of Brahim’s skills were greatly increased when compared to his 78-rated gold version. There isn’t a significant difference between the two versions’ skills, however. Both have high Pace, Dribbling, Shooting, and Passing, but the LW version has higher Pace and Dribbling, while the CAM one focuses on Passing. When choosing, consider your game style.
Both Future Stars Brahim cards cost around 315,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 309,950 on Xbox, and 331,950 on PC. If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Tactical Emulation, Future Stars, and Seria A TIM.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Tactical Emulation
|84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Milan.
|Premium mixed players pack
|Future Stars
|85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Future Stars card.
|Prime electrum players pack
|Serie A TIM
|87-rated with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.
|Rare mixed players pack
You have until Feb. 8 to get this Future Stars Brahim Díaz card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)
- LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)
- CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid)
- CDM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)
- CDM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)
- CAM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)
- CAM: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)
- CAM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)
- ST: 85-rated Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale)
Future Stars
- GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)
- LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)
- CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)
- CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)
- RB: 85-rated Future Stars Sven Botman (Lille)
- CM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)
- CM: 87-rated Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)
- CM: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)
- LW: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- RW: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)
Serie A TIM
- GK: 89-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
- LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)
- CB: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
- RB: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CDM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)
- LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- RM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
- CAM: 89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- ST: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)
- ST: 89-rated Heroes Fernando Morientes (HERO)