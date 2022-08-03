A 94-rated FUTTIES version of Duván Zapata from Atalanta was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

This FUTTIES version has high-rated skills ranging from 86 and 96, except for his 47-rated Defending. The devs greatly upgraded Zapata’s Passing (+25), Pace (+15), Dribbling (+15), Shooting (+14), Physical (+12), and Defending (+12).

You can apply the engine chemistry style if you use this card in your team. It will further improve Zapata’s Passing (+5), Pace (+4), and Dribbling (+4) and maximize his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Dribbling, and Short Passing.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to get Premium FUTTIES Zapata: Serie A TIM and 86-rated Squad. The first squad asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. The second squad needs to be just an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum.

Building these squads from scratch, together they will be priced from around 160,250 to 173,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. Any player who completes both squads will also receive a small rare mixed players pack and a premium electrum players pack on top of the FUTTIES Zapata card.

You have until Aug. 7 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Duván Zapata SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete FUTTIES Winner Zapata SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Serie A TIM

GK: 82-rated Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

82-rated Anthony Lopes (Lyon) LB: 82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United)

82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United) CB: 86-rated Ones to Watch Raphaël Varane (Manchester United)

86-rated Ones to Watch Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) CB: 85-rated TOTGS Tiago Djaló (Lille)

85-rated TOTGS Tiago Djaló (Lille) RB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CDM: 81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) CDM: 81-rated Adrien Rabiot (Piemonte Calcio)

81-rated Adrien Rabiot (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) CAM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CAM: 88-rated Future Stars Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Future Stars Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

86-rated Squad