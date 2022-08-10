How to complete FUTTIES Winner Lasagna’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The same three tasks are waiting for you.

EA added a new set of Silver Stars objectives today to get a 74-rated Premier FUTTIES version of Kevin Lasagna from Hellas Verona as a reward in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Players can participate in a weekly vote to bring Premium FUTTIES versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

The Silver Stars objectives are specific tasks to be completed for boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team, released every Wednesday. It is used only for the method of getting this special Lasagna card.

The devs increased Lasagna’s Physical (+17), Shooting (+17), Passing (+14), Drilbbing (+13), Pace (+9), and Defending (+9) plus his weak foot to five stars and skills moves to four stars compared to his 74-rated silver version.

This set of Silver Stars objectives will be available until Aug. 17 when a new Silver Star set will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. As always, all three objectives have to be completed in the Friendly: Silver Lounge.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUTTIES Winner Kevin Lasagna: