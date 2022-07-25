How to complete FUTTIES Winner Alexandre Pato SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

One squad is between you and this special card.

A 94-rated Premium FUTTIES version of Alexandre Pato from Orlando City was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 24. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

This Premium FUTTIES Pato has extremely high skill ratings that range from 88 to 96, except for his 45-rated Defending. The devs greatly upgraded his Physical (+20), Shooting (+19), Passing (+19), Pace (+19), Dribbling (+19), and Defending (+13).

To complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil. It will cost players from around 81,200 to 82,200 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

You’ll have until July 24 to build that squad. Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Winner Alexandre Pato SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: