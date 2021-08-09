How to complete FUTTIES Rutter SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a FUTTIES Hidden Gem version of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, Aug. 8. You can get this card after you complete two squad-building challenges (SBC) segments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is the French striker’s first special card and one of the most upgraded items in the history of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA boosted all of his stats compared to his 63-rated version, including Dribbling (+33), Passing (+33), Shooting (+32), Defending (+32), Physical (+32), and Pace (+30). The devs also upgraded his three-star skill moves to four stars, which is deadly along with Rutter’s five-star weak foot.

You can further enhance FUTTIES Rutter’s stats if you give him the maestro chemistry style, which will boost his Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling. This SBC comes at a cheap price if you take into account that this is an absolute end-game level card. You’ll spend around 140,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 150,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 175,000 FUT coins on PC to complete this SBC if you need to buy all the players we list in the solution below.

The FUTTIES Rutter SBC will expire next Sunday, Aug. 15 at 12pm CT. If you want to complete it, all you have to do is turn in two squads. The first solution is an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one player from the Bundesliga in it, and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second segment asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum plus one French player in it. This is a great moment to obtain this card since you can still complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier from Borussia Dortmund for free.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Rutter SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a platform specialized in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Alessandro Bastoni 87-rated (Internazionale)

Alessandro Bastoni 87-rated (Internazionale) CB: Federico Fazio 77-rated (Roma)

Federico Fazio 77-rated (Roma) CB: Gianluca Mancini 76-rated (Roma)

Gianluca Mancini 76-rated (Roma) RB: Andrea Conti 77-rated (Milan)

Andrea Conti 77-rated (Milan) CM: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Parma)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Parma) CM: Roberto Gagliardini 78-rated (Internazionale)

Roberto Gagliardini 78-rated (Internazionale) CM: Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo)

Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo) LF: Vincenzo Grifo 78-rated (Freiburg)

Vincenzo Grifo 78-rated (Freiburg) RF: Nicolás Lodeiro 89-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 89-rated (Seattle Sounders) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

France