How to complete FUTTIES October Favourite SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Saint-Maximin’s second special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This FUTTIES October Favourite SBC is the first of the segment of the promo that will award players themed around a specific month. In this case, it’s to celebrate his 83-rated TOTW version he got in October of last year.

EA mainly boosted Saint-Maximin’s Passing (+23), Physical (+23), and Shooting (+21), but somewhat upgraded his Defending (+10), Dribbling (+9), and Pace (+5) when you compare this new card to his 86-rated gold version.

He has great stats with all skills being 86 and above, only his Defending being 35-rated. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+6), Physical (+6), and Dribbling (+2), which will maximize his Ball Control and Long Shot stats.

This SBC costs around 541,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 533,050 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (619,450 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links with amazing and legendary French players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: Tor Form, Premier League, France, and 87-rated Squad. You’ll have until July 30 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Saint-Maximin.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS version player. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

The third segment needs to be an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. The fourth and final one just has to be an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES October Favourite SBC right now and get FUTTIE Allan Saint-Maximin, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Ismaily Gonçalves 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Ismaily Gonçalves 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CB: Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli) RB: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) LM: Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta)

Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) CAM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CAM: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Premier League

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Betis)

Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Betis) CDM: Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Nabil Fekir 88-rated (Real Betis)

Nabil Fekir 88-rated (Real Betis) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) RM: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Karim Benzema 95-rated (Real Madrid)

France

GK: Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) RB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) ST: Karim Benzema 95-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 95-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

87-rated Squad