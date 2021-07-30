How to complete FUTTIES MLS Upgade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced a set of three new league squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday, July 29, including the FUTTIES MLS Upgrade SBC.

The league SBCs have been somewhat dead in this edition of FIFA and part of the community spent the last few weeks asking for newer additions to the league tab. EA added the three new league SBCs during the FUTTIES promo, which started on July 16 and brought back nearly 100 special cards from some of the promos we had in Ultimate Team this year.

This league SBC will reward you with a pack each time you complete a segment and you’ll receive a mega pack once you’ve completed all six segments. Some solutions are more expensive than others, but in general, you’ll be able to profit some coins after it’s done. The FUTTIES MLS Upgrade SBC will be available for nine weeks, so you have plenty of time to grind some cards.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the FUTTIES MLS Upgrade SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward MLS Challenge #1 60-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, all players must be either bronze or silver and all the 11 players must belong from the same MLS club. Small electrum players pack MLS Challenge #2 62-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, all players must be either bronze or silver and all the 11 players must belong from the same MLS club. Silver players pack MLS Challenge #3 63-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, all players must be either bronze or silver and all the 11 players must belong from the same MLS club. Jumbo premium silver pack MLS Challenge #4 65-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum and all the 11 players must belong from the same MLS club. Small prime mixed players pack MLS Challenge #5 70-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, must feature at least five rare cards, and all the players must play in the MLS. Premium gold pack MLS Challenge #6 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, must feature at least two rare cards, and all the players must play in the MLS. Premium electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES MLS Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

MLS Challenge No. 1

GK: Thomas Hasal 59-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Cristian Gutiérrez 58-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Gianfranco Facchineri 58-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Ranko Veselinović 59-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Jakob Nerwinski 67-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Michael Baldisimo 51-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Russell Teibert 66-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Leonard Owusu 62-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Ryan Raposo 59-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Simon Colyn 51-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Simon Colyn 51-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps) ST: Theo Bair 57-rated (Vancouver Whitecaps)

MLS Challenge No. 2

GK: Eric Lopez 54-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Danilo Acosta 66-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Séga Coulibaly 63-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Daniel Steres 67-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Julian Araujo 63-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Derrick Williams 68-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Kai Koreniuk 57-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Sebastian Lletget 70-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Rayan Raveloson 67-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Oniel Fisher 65-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Oniel Fisher 65-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy) ST: Ethan Zubak 58-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

MLS Challenge No. 3

GK: Eric Lopez 54-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Danilo Acosta 66-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Séga Coulibaly 63-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Daniel Steres 67-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Julian Araujo 63-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Kai Koreniuk 57-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Rayan Raveloson 67-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Sebastian Lletget 70-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Oniel Fisher 65-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Cameron Dunbar 54-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Cameron Dunbar 54-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy) ST: Ethan Zubak 58-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

MLS Challenge No. 4

GK: Jonathan Sirois 50-rated (Montreal Impact)

Kamal Miller 59-rated (Montreal Impact)

Luis Binks 59-rated (Montreal Impact)

Rudy Camacho 66-rated (Montreal Impact)

Zachary Brault-Guillard 65-rated (Montreal Impact)

Victor Wanyama 76-rated (Montreal Impact)

Romell Quioto 71-rated (Montreal Impact)

Joaquín Torres 68-rated (Montreal Impact)

Amar Sejdič 57-rated (Montreal Impact)

Erik Hurtado 63-rated (Montreal Impact)

Erik Hurtado 63-rated (Montreal Impact) ST: Bjørn Johnsen 69-rated (Montreal Impact)

MLS Challenge No. 5

GK: Evan Bush 66-rated (Columbus Crew)

Kieran Gibbs 75-rated (Inter Miami)

Jonathan Mensah 71-rated (Columbus Crew)

Vito Wormgoor 72-rated (Columbus Crew)

Saad Abdul-Salaam 66-rated (Columbus Crew)

Sebastián Blanco 76-rated (Portland Timbers)

Gastón Giménez 75-rated (Chicago Fire)

Perry Kitchen 65-rated (Columbus Crew)

Luis Díaz 69-rated (Columbus Crew)

Kevin Molino 71-rated (Columbus Crew)

Kevin Molino 71-rated (Columbus Crew) ST: Gyasi Zardes 71-rated (Columbus Crew)

MLS Challenge No. 6