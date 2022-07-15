How to complete FUTTIES Mbabu’s December Favourite set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A 93-rated FUTTIES version of Kevin Mbabu from VfL Wolfsburg was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 2. If you complete a set of objectives, this card will be given as a reward.

FUTTIES Favourite-themed objectives celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. In Mbabu’s case, EA is upgrading his 85-rated Ice and Fire Versus card released back in December.

Mbabu had his Dribbling (+17), Passing (+17), Defending (+16), Shooting (+14), Physical (+13), and Pace (+11) greatly increased when compared to his 79-rated original gold version. If you compare it to his Versus cards, however, the upgrade will be smaller.

All objectives must be completed in either the Squad Battles mode or Rivals, depending on which you prefer. You’ll have until July 22 to fulfill every task and receive FUTTIES Mbabu.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Mbabu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: