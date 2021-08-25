How to complete FUTTIES Martial SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Anthony Martial from Manchester United to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can obtain this special card after you complete its eight squad-building challenge (SBC) segments.

Martial was one of the FUTTIES nominee players, but he didn’t win the voting. EA, however, decided to give him a special card anyway, probably because he plays in the Premier League and is French, which is a league and nation with a lot of great links. This is the French attacker’s first special item in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so players didn’t have the chance to play with Martial that much.

Screengrab via FUTBIN

EA massively upgraded all of Martial’s stats, including Physical (+15), Shooting (+11), Passing (+11), Dribbling (+11), and Pace (+10), when you compare this FUTTIES version with his 84-rated gold card. He still has medium defensive and attacking ratings, but the devs boosted his weak foot from three to five stars and his skill moves from four to five stars, which makes Martial a versatile attacking player who can score with both legs and execute any dribbling move available in the game.

There are three good chemistry styles that suit this card, but it depends on what you want to upgrade. The finisher will take his Finishing, Positioning, Shot Power, and Agility up to 99-rated, while the marksman will enhance his Finishing, Reactions, and Physical stats. You could also apply the deadeye if you want to maximize his Positioning, Shooting, Shot Power, and Short passing.

There are plenty of players that you can use around Martial, including FUTTIES Jesse Lingard and FUTTIES N’golo Kanté, whose SBCs are still active in the game. The FUTTIES Martial SBC costs around 600,000 FUT coins on console and around 680,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all the players we listed below. It’ll be available until next Tuesday, Aug. 31 and you’ll win a tradeable pack for each segment you solve.

Here are all the segments that you need to complete to obtain FUTTIES Martial.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold squad 11 gold players with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Two players pack Rare gold squad 11 rare gold players with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Two players pack 80-rated squad 80-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum. Small electrum players pack 81-rated squad 81-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum. Small gold players pack 82-rated squad 82-rated squad with 75 team chemistry minimum. Premium mixed players pack Tactical emulation 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, plus one Manchester United player in it, and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Prime mixed players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Premier League player in it. Prime electrum players pack France 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, plus one French player in it, and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Rare mixed players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Martial SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Gold squad

GK: Alexander Schlager 75-rated (LASK Linz)

Alexander Schlager 75-rated (LASK Linz) CB: Christian Fassnacht 75-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Christian Fassnacht 75-rated (BSC Young Boys) CB: Jorge Hernández 75-rated (Pachuca)

Jorge Hernández 75-rated (Pachuca) CB: Constantin Budescu 75-rated (Damac FC)

Constantin Budescu 75-rated (Damac FC) LM: Miralem Sulejmani 76-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Miralem Sulejmani 76-rated (BSC Young Boys) CM: Shinji Kagawa 76-rated (PAOK)

Shinji Kagawa 76-rated (PAOK) CM: Diego Biseswar 75-rated (PAOK)

Diego Biseswar 75-rated (PAOK) RM: Jakub Błaszczykowski 75-rated (Wisla Kraków)

Jakub Błaszczykowski 75-rated (Wisla Kraków) LF: François Kamano 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

François Kamano 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) RF: James Forrest 76-rated (Celtic)

James Forrest 76-rated (Celtic) ST: Ola Toivonen 75-rated (Malmö FF)

Rare gold squad

GK: Rasmus Falk 76-rated (FC København)

Rasmus Falk 76-rated (FC København) LB: Alfonso Pedraza 75-rated (Villarreal)

Alfonso Pedraza 75-rated (Villarreal) CB: Álex Moreno 77-rated (Real Bétis)

Álex Moreno 77-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Clinton Mata 77-rated (Club Brugge)

Clinton Mata 77-rated (Club Brugge) RB: Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos) CDM: Kunde Malong 76-rated (Olympiacos)

Kunde Malong 76-rated (Olympiacos) CDM: Callum McGregor 77-rated (Celtic)

Callum McGregor 77-rated (Celtic) CAM: Bernard Mensah 75-rated (Kayserispor)

Bernard Mensah 75-rated (Kayserispor) CAM: Nicolás Lodeiro 78-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 78-rated (Seattle Sounders) ST: Junya Ito 75-rated (KRC Genk)

Junya Ito 75-rated (KRC Genk) ST: Ai Kesen 79-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

80-rated squad

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham United)

Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham United) LB: Jonathan Otto 81-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Jonathan Otto 81-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) CB: Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Arsenal)

Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Arsenal) RB: Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United)

Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United) CDM: Naby Keita 81-rated (Liverpool)

Naby Keita 81-rated (Liverpool) LM: Denis Suárez 78-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Denis Suárez 78-rated (Celta de Vigo) RM: Raphinha 81-rated (Leeds United)

Raphinha 81-rated (Leeds United) CAM: Pascal Gross 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Pascal Gross 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) CAM: John Fleck 77-rated (Sheffield United)

John Fleck 77-rated (Sheffield United) ST: Neal Maupay 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

81-rated squad

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CB: Benjamin Hübner 77-rated (Hoffenheim)

Benjamin Hübner 77-rated (Hoffenheim) CB: Jonathan Tah 79-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jonathan Tah 79-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Rômulo Monteiro 76-rated (Shijiazhuang)

Rômulo Monteiro 76-rated (Shijiazhuang) CDM: Fernando Martins 79-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Fernando Martins 79-rated (Beijing Guoan) LM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) RM: Ricardo Goulart 80-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Ricardo Goulart 80-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Éder Martins 79-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Éder Martins 79-rated (Jiangsu Suning) ST: Ai Kesen 79-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

82-rated squad

GK: Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Jonathan Otto 81-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Jonathan Otto 81-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Ermin Bicakcic 76-rated (Hoffenheim)

Ermin Bicakcic 76-rated (Hoffenheim) CB: Jeffrey Gouweleeuw 76-rated (Augsburg)

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw 76-rated (Augsburg) RB: Damián Suárez 80-rated (Getafe)

Damián Suárez 80-rated (Getafe) CM: Asier Illarramendi 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Asier Illarramendi 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe) CAM: Willian José 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Willian José 80-rated (Real Sociedad) LW: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) RW: Ibai Gómez 79-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Ibai Gómez 79-rated (Athletic Bilbao) ST: Maximiliano Gómez 80-rated (Valencia)

Tactical emulation

GK: Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Wendell Borges 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Wendell Borges 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: John Brooks 76-rated (Wolsfburg)

John Brooks 76-rated (Wolsfburg) CB: Marin Pongracic 76-rated (Wolfsburg)

Marin Pongracic 76-rated (Wolfsburg) RB: Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United)

Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United) CDM: Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United)

Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) CAM: Kalvin Phillips 94-rated (Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips 94-rated (Leeds United) CAM: Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City) ST: Luka Milivojević 79-rated (Crystal Palace)

Premier League

GK: Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United)

Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United) CB: Marin Pongracic 76-rated (Wolfsburg)

Marin Pongracic 76-rated (Wolfsburg) CB: Matija Nastasić 77-rated (Schalke 04)

Matija Nastasić 77-rated (Schalke 04) RB: Danny da Costa 78-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Danny da Costa 78-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CM: Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City) CM: Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Leandro Trossard 78-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Leandro Trossard 78-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) RW: Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolfsburg)

Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolfsburg) ST: Raúl Ruidíaz 90-rated (Seattle Sounders)

France