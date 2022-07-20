How to complete FUTTIES Marcos Júnior’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Marcos Júnior, who plays for Yokohama FM, got a 74-rated FUTTIES version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can get by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives.

With the FUTTIES promotion currently live in the game, EA decided to release an upgraded version of Marcos Júnior. The concept of Silver Stars, on the other hand, just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

This FUTTIES version rated only one point higher than his original 73-rated silver card, but his skills received great increases, such as his Physical (+14), Shooting (+13), Passing (+13), Dribbling (+12), and Defending (+10).

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22 so far, Júnior’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

This set of Silver Stars objectives will be available until July 27 when a new Silver Star set will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUTTIES Marcos Júnior: