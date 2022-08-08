How to complete FUTTIES March Favourite Kroos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

Players can get a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Toni Kroos from Real Madrid in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting on Aug. 6. It is available as a reward by completing a FUTTIES March Favourite squad-building challenge (SBC).

FUTTIES Favorite-themed SBCs celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. EA chose to celebrate Kroos’s 92-rated FUT Birthday version released back in March.

Kroos mainly had his Pace (+35), while his Physical (+19), Defending (+17), Dribbling (+13), Shooting (+9), and passing (+7) received a much smaller upgrade by the devs when compared to his 88-rated original gold card. You can further improve Kroos’s Pace (+9) and Defending (+6) by applying the shadow chemistry style. It will maximize his Acceleration and Standing Tacke stats.

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Real Madrid, Germany, and LaLiga. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Premium FUTTIES Kroos card:

SBC Conditions Reward Real Madrid 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. Electrum players pack Germany 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum plus at least than one German player. Small rare mixed pack LaLiga 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one card from LaLiga. Gold players pack

If you build these squads from scratch, it will cost around 131,050 to 152,650 FUT coins across all available platforms. You’ll have until Aug. 13 to craft cards, which should be enough time to craft some cards and spend less in the FUT market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Winner Toni Kroos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Real Madrid

GK: 78-rated Claudio Bravo (Real betis)

78-rated Claudio Bravo (Real betis) LB: 77-rated Cote Díaz (Osasuna)

77-rated Cote Díaz (Osasuna) CB: 78-rated Victor Laguardia (Deportivo Alavés)

78-rated Victor Laguardia (Deportivo Alavés) CB: 82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) RB: 77-rated Víctor Díaz (Granada)

77-rated Víctor Díaz (Granada) CM: 80-rated Francis Coquelin (Villarreal)

80-rated Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) CM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) CM: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LW: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 94-rated TOTS Deniz Undav (Royale Union SG)

Germany

GK: 82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal)

81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) RB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CDM: 81-rated Thomas Delaney (Sevilla)

81-rated Thomas Delaney (Sevilla) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CM: 82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP)

82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP) RM: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) ST: 94-rated TOTS Deniz Undav (Royale Union SG)

LaLiga