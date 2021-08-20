How to complete FUTTIES Kanté SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 99-rated Festival of FUTTIES version of N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Kanté’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 88-rated Kanté and 90-rated Mané two days ago to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Kanté won.

This is one of the few times players voted for the lower-rated player. EA greatly boosted all of Kanté’s skills, including his Shooting (+19), Passing (+19), Pace (+18), Dribbling (+16), Physical (+13), and his Defending (+13), when you compare this new card to his 88-rated gold version.

He has great and balanced stats with all skills being 85 and above, including a 99-rated Defending and a 97-rated Dribbling. He also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+6), Pace (+4), and Physical (+2), which will maximize several of his skills, such as Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Shot Power.

This SBC costs around 264,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 274,300 on Xbox, and 316,050 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Chelsea, Premier League, and Premier League. You’ll have until Aug. 27 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Kanté.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Chelsea. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. The first solution requires an 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES N’Golo Kanté SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Chelsea

GK: Édouard Mendy 79-rated (Chelsea)

Édouard Mendy 79-rated (Chelsea) CB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Yerry Mina 78-rated (Everton)

Yerry Mina 78-rated (Everton) CB: Héctor Junior Firpo 79-rated (Leeds United)

Héctor Junior Firpo 79-rated (Leeds United) LM: Nathan Redmond 78-rated (Southampton)

Nathan Redmond 78-rated (Southampton) CM: Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley)

Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley) CM: Ilkay Gündogan 92-rated (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gündogan 92-rated (Manchester City) RM: Francisco Trincão 78-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Francisco Trincão 78-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LF: Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley)

Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley) RF: Ayoze Pérez 79-rated (Leicester City)

Ayoze Pérez 79-rated (Leicester City) ST: Álvaro Morata 95-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Premier League

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés) LB: Ivan Toney 90-rated (Brentford)

Ivan Toney 90-rated (Brentford) CB: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Víctor David Díaz 78-rated (Granada)

Víctor David Díaz 78-rated (Granada) RB: Rubén Peña 80-rated (Villarreal)

Rubén Peña 80-rated (Villarreal) CM: Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe) CM: Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli)

Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli) CM: Oier Sanjurjo Maté 77-rated (Osasuna)

Oier Sanjurjo Maté 77-rated (Osasuna) LW: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Adri Embarba 89-rated (RCD Espanyol)

Adri Embarba 89-rated (RCD Espanyol) ST: Álvaro Morata 95-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

France