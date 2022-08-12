How to complete FUTTIES Gelson Martins’ objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a 96-rated FUTTIES version of Gelson Martins from Monaco in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FUTTIES campaign marks the end of a FIFA cycle and every year has brought back cards from favorite promos. This Martins version can be either related to his 85-rated Signature Signings card from November or his 92-rated FUT Fantasy one released in March.

The devs upgraded his Physical (+27), Shooting (+25), Passing (+23), Defending (+20), Dribbling (+16), and Pace (+6) for this FUTTIES version compared to his original 78-rated gold card. His weak foot was also increased to four stars.

You’ll have to fulfill all the objectives in the Squad Battles or the Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. This set will expire after a week, so you have until Aug. 19 to complete every task and receive FUTTIES Martins.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Gelson Martins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: