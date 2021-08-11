How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Tonali’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have one week to complete four tasks and get this card.

EA Sports added a 96-rated FUTTIES Favorite version of Sandro Tonali from Milan to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This set of objectives is inspired by his 87-rated Player Moments card added in February. This FUTTIES version is his third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA boosted Tonali’s Shooting (+23), Defending (+20), Physical (+19), Dribbling (+19), Passing (+19), and Pace (+17) when you compare this 96-rated FUTTIES card to his 77-rated gold version. The devs also gave him a four-star weak foot and skill moves.

If you apply the gladiator chemistry style, you’ll further increase FUTTIES Tonali’s Dribbling (+1), Defending (+5), and Shooting (+7), which will maximize several of his skill stats, such as his Finishing, Shot Power, and Standing Tackle.

All of FUTTIES Tonali’s objectives can be completed in the Squad Battles mode. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win the match. You’ll have until next Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 12pm CT to complete them and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Favourite Sandro Tonali.