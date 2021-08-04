How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Akanji’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete just four objectives to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES Favorite version of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This set of objectives is inspired by his 87-rated Road to the Finals (RTTF) card added last November. This FUTTIES version is his second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA boosted his Passing (+19), Shooting (+19), Physical (+18), Dribbling (+17), Defending (+16), and Pace (+15) when you compare this 95-rated FUTTIES card to his 78-rated gold version. The devs also gave him a three-star weak foot and two-star skill moves.

If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll further increase FUTTIES Akanji’s Pace (+4), Defending (+3), and Physical (+2), which will maximize several of his skill stats, such as his Sprint Speed, Strength, Interception, and Sliding Tackle.

All of FUTTIES Akanji’s objectives can be completed in the Squad Battles mode. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win the match. You’ll have until next Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 12pm CT to complete them and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Favourite Manuel Akanji.