How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duos Amavi and Mandanda’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It's an easy way to get two cards by completing only one set of objectives.

Players can get a 95-rated Premium FUTTIES version of both Jordan Amavi from Olympique de Marseille and Steve Mandanda from Rennes in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team strating today. It’s available as a reward for completing a set of FUTTIES Dynamic Duo objectives.

EA is holding a weekly vote as part of the FUTTIES promotion to offer upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Amavi’s Pace (+23), Passing (+20), Shooting (+19), Physical (+19), Dribbling (+19), and Defending (+18) were massively increased compared to his 77-rated original gold version plus the addition of one more star to his skill moves.

For Mandanda, the upgrades were made to his goalkeeper skills, such as his Reflexes (+17), Diving (+16), Speed (+16), Handling (+15), Positioning (+15), and Kicking (+13) compared to his 81-rated gold version. There are no changes to his skill moves and weak foot, however.

You’ll receive Premium FUTTIES Mandanda by completing the Scorers Instinct objective. You’ll need this card to fulfill Amavi’s last two objectives. But you can get both players by completing the tasks only once.

You’ll have to complete all of the tasks in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy mode before Aug. 19, when the set expires. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to finish and earn the Premium FUTTIES version of Jordan Amavi and Steve Mandanda in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: