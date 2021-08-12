How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Martins SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Gelson Martins from Monaco to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This 95-rated striker was added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as part of the FUTTIES promo that arrived in the game last Friday, July 16, alongside Cesc Fàbregas, one of his Spanish teammates on Monaco who also received a FUTTIES card. EA is calling them a dynamic duo because you’ll have a perfect link if you use both of them in your starting lineup.
EA greatly upgraded all of Martins’ skills, including Shooting (+22), Physical (+22), Passing (+16), Defending (+15), Dribbling (+14), and Pace (+5) when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.
He has high stats with all skills being 86 and above, except for his 66-rated Defending. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+5) and Pace (+6), which will maximize his Finishing, Long Shot, and Jumping.
This SBC costs around 188,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 217,400 on Xbox, and 229,400 on PC. This card is expensive even though he has high stats and can make strong links with amazing players from Monaco.
If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in six squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, AS Monaco, Ligue 1, Portugal, and Top Form. You’ll have until Aug. 19 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Martins.
Here are all the conditions you need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Martins SBC squads:
|Squad
|Conditions
|Gold Squad
|At least 11 gold players and 30 chemistry minimum.
|Rare Gold Squad
|At least 11 rare gold players and 30 chemistry minimum.
|AS Monaco
|80-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Monaco.
|Ligue 1
|81-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1.
|Portugal
|82-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Portuguese player.
|Top Form
|83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Gelson Martins, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Gold Squad
- GK: Joel Robles 76-rated (Real Betis)
- CB: Vasilios Barkas 79-rated (Celtic)
- CB: Lukáš Masopust 75-rated (Slavia Praha)
- CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)
- LM: Alexandr Selikhov 78-rated (Spartak Moscow)
- CM: Renato Ibarra 76-rated (Atlas)
- CM: Alberth Elis 75-rated (Boavista)
- RM: Brais Méndez 75-rated (Celta)
- LF: Petros Mantalos 75-rated (AEK Athens)
- RF: Sven Kums 75-rated (KAA Gent)
- ST: Roman Yaremchuk 75-rated (KAA Gent)
Rare Gold Squad
- GK: Agustín Rossi 76-rated (Boca Juniors)
- LB: Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting CP)
- CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)
- CB: Nery Domínguez 76-rated (Racing Club)
- RB: Aurélio Buta 76-rated (Royal Antwerp)
- CDM: Vitolo Pérez 79-rated (Getafe)
- CDM: Leonardo Sigali 76-rated (Racing Club)
- CAM: Samuel Kalu 76-rated (Bordeaux)
- CAM: Petr Ševčík 76-rated (Slavia Praha)
- ST: Nordin Amrabat 79-rated (Al Nassr)
- ST: Sofyan Amrabat 77-rated (Fiorentina)
AS Monaco
- GK: Unai Simón 80-rated (Athletic Club)
- LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Club)
- CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)
- CB: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)
- RB: Stefan Lainer 80-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)
- CM: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Leverkusen)
- CM: Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CM: Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)
- LW: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)
- RW: Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha)
- ST: Kevin Volland 81-rated (Monaco)
Ligue 1
- GK: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)
- LB: Benjamin Verbič 78-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)
- CB: Jean-Pierre Nsame 78-rated (BSC Young Boys)
- CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)
- RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)
- CM: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)
- CM: Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)
- CM: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)
- LF: Iñigo Córdoba 77-rated (Athletic Club)
- RF: Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)
- ST: Jorge Molina 78-rated (Granada)
Portugal
- GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)
- LB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)
- CB: José Sá 78-rated (Olympiacos CFP)
- CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)
- RB: Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta)
- LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CM: Petros do Santos 79-rated (Al Nassr)
- RM: Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica)
- CAM Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)
- CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)
- ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)
Top Form
- GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)
- LB: Ismaily Gonçalves 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- CB: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)
- CB: Thomas Delaney 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CDM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CAM: Marlos Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- CAM Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)
- ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- ST: Francisco Alcácer 81-rated (Villarreal)