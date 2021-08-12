How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Martins SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card has many more squads to complete than his dynamic duo.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Gelson Martins from Monaco to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 95-rated striker was added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as part of the FUTTIES promo that arrived in the game last Friday, July 16, alongside Cesc Fàbregas, one of his Spanish teammates on Monaco who also received a FUTTIES card. EA is calling them a dynamic duo because you’ll have a perfect link if you use both of them in your starting lineup.

EA greatly upgraded all of Martins’ skills, including Shooting (+22), Physical (+22), Passing (+16), Defending (+15), Dribbling (+14), and Pace (+5) when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.

He has high stats with all skills being 86 and above, except for his 66-rated Defending. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+5) and Pace (+6), which will maximize his Finishing, Long Shot, and Jumping.

This SBC costs around 188,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 217,400 on Xbox, and 229,400 on PC. This card is expensive even though he has high stats and can make strong links with amazing players from Monaco.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in six squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, AS Monaco, Ligue 1, Portugal, and Top Form. You’ll have until Aug. 19 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Martins.

Here are all the conditions you need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Martins SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Gold Squad At least 11 gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. Rare Gold Squad At least 11 rare gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. AS Monaco 80-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Monaco. Ligue 1 81-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1. Portugal 82-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Portuguese player. Top Form 83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Gelson Martins, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold Squad

GK: Joel Robles 76-rated (Real Betis)

Joel Robles 76-rated (Real Betis) CB: Vasilios Barkas 79-rated (Celtic)

Vasilios Barkas 79-rated (Celtic) CB: Lukáš Masopust 75-rated (Slavia Praha)

Lukáš Masopust 75-rated (Slavia Praha) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) LM: Alexandr Selikhov 78-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Alexandr Selikhov 78-rated (Spartak Moscow) CM: Renato Ibarra 76-rated (Atlas)

Renato Ibarra 76-rated (Atlas) CM: Alberth Elis 75-rated (Boavista)

Alberth Elis 75-rated (Boavista) RM: Brais Méndez 75-rated (Celta)

Brais Méndez 75-rated (Celta) LF: Petros Mantalos 75-rated (AEK Athens)

Petros Mantalos 75-rated (AEK Athens) RF: Sven Kums 75-rated (KAA Gent)

Sven Kums 75-rated (KAA Gent) ST: Roman Yaremchuk 75-rated (KAA Gent)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Agustín Rossi 76-rated (Boca Juniors)

Agustín Rossi 76-rated (Boca Juniors) LB: Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting CP)

Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Nery Domínguez 76-rated (Racing Club)

Nery Domínguez 76-rated (Racing Club) RB: Aurélio Buta 76-rated (Royal Antwerp)

Aurélio Buta 76-rated (Royal Antwerp) CDM: Vitolo Pérez 79-rated (Getafe)

Vitolo Pérez 79-rated (Getafe) CDM: Leonardo Sigali 76-rated (Racing Club)

Leonardo Sigali 76-rated (Racing Club) CAM: Samuel Kalu 76-rated (Bordeaux)

Samuel Kalu 76-rated (Bordeaux) CAM: Petr Ševčík 76-rated (Slavia Praha)

Petr Ševčík 76-rated (Slavia Praha) ST: Nordin Amrabat 79-rated (Al Nassr)

Nordin Amrabat 79-rated (Al Nassr) ST: Sofyan Amrabat 77-rated (Fiorentina)

AS Monaco

GK: Unai Simón 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Simón 80-rated (Athletic Club) LB : Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Club)

: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Club) CB : Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) CB : Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)

: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados) RB : Stefan Lainer 80-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

: Stefan Lainer 80-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CM : Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Leverkusen)

: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Leverkusen) CM: Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM : Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

: Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) LW : Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RW: Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha)

Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha) ST: Kevin Volland 81-rated (Monaco)

Ligue 1

GK: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Benjamin Verbič 78-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Benjamin Verbič 78-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) CB: Jean-Pierre Nsame 78-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Jean-Pierre Nsame 78-rated (BSC Young Boys) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CM: Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla) LF : Iñigo Córdoba 77-rated (Athletic Club)

: Iñigo Córdoba 77-rated (Athletic Club) RF: Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 81-rated (Sevilla) ST: Jorge Molina 78-rated (Granada)

Portugal

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés) LB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) CB: José Sá 78-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

José Sá 78-rated (Olympiacos CFP) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) RB: Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta)

Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Petros do Santos 79-rated (Al Nassr)

Petros do Santos 79-rated (Al Nassr) RM: Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica) CAM Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Top Form