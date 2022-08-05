How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Hazard and Brandt’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get two cards at once.

A 94-rated Premium FUTTIES version of both Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It’s available as a reward for completing a set of FUTTIES Dynamic Duo objectives.

EA is holding a weekly vote as part of the FUTTIES promotion to offer upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Hazard had his Defending (+18), Physical (+17), Shooting (+16), Pace (+15), Passing (+13), and Dribbling (+11) massively increased compared to his 82-rated original gold version. The upgrade left his skill ratings ranging from 83 to 96, except for his 70-rated Defending.

For Brandt, the devs increased his Pace (+21), Shooting (+19), Physical (+15), Passing (+13), Dribbling (+12), and Defending (+10) in comparison to his 81-rated gold version. He has a little lower skills and they all range from 81 to 96, aside from his 58-rated Defending.

This Premium FUTTIES version is Hazard’s only special card in this FIFA cycle, but Brandt has two other versions: an 84-rated TOTW and 87-rated Headliners one.

You’ll receive Premium FUTTIES Brandt by completing the BVB Alliance objective. You’ll need this card to fulfill Hazard’s last two objectives. But you can get both players by completing the tasks once.

You’ll have to complete all of the tasks in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout mode before Aug. 12, when the set expires. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to finish to earn the Premium FUTTIES version of Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: