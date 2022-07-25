How to complete FUTTIES December Favourite Chiesa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Piemonte Calcio’s Federico Chiesa received a 95-rated a FUTTIES Favorite version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 23. Players can get this card as a reward by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) as a reward.

FUTTIES Favorite-themed SBCs celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. EA chose to celebrate Chiesa’s 87-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version released back in December.

Chiesa’s skills were all upgraded for this FUTTIES upgrade, such as his Passing (+16), Shooting (+13), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+11), Defending (+9), and Pace (+8) compared to his 83-rated silver card.

You can further improve Chiesa’s Physical (+5), Shooting (+3), and Dribbling (+3) by applying the marksman chemistry style. Doing so will maximize several of his stats such as Finishing, Shot Power, Long Shots, and Ball Control.

If you wish to get this FUTTIES card of Chiesa, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Italy and Serie A TIM. The first squad has to be 82-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Italian player. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and a player from Serie A TIM.

These two squads won’t cost players much, this SBC is priced from around 103,750 to 111,750 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. Any player who completes both squads will also receive two rare gold players packs and a small prime gold players pack on top of the FUTTIES Chiesa card.

You’ll have until July 30 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Federico Chiesa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Italy

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 80-rated Philipp Max (PSV)

80-rated Philipp Max (PSV) CB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 79-rated Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

79-rated Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) CDM : 81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CDM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CAM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CAM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

Serie A TIM