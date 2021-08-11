How to complete FUTTIES Cuadrado SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Juan Cuadrado from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Cuadrado’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 81-rated Cuadrado and 80-rated Pedro Ledesma two days ago to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Cuadrado won.

EA generally upgraded all of Cuadrado’s skills, including Physical (+24), Defending (+18), Passing (+17), Shooting (+12), Dribbling (+12), and Pace (+10) when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

He has high stats with all skills being 84 and above, including 99-rated Pace and Dribbling. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the sentinel chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+2) and Defending (+7), which will maximize his Heading Accuracy and Standing Tackle.

This SBC costs around 366,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 365,900 on Xbox, and 430,350 on PC. This card is expensive, even though he has high stats and can make strong links with amazing players from Piemonte Calcio.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: Piemonte Calcio, Serie A TIM, Top Form, and 87-rated squad. You’ll have until Aug. 18 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Cuadrado.

FUTTIES Cuadrado has four squads and only seven days to complete everything. Here are all the conditions you need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Cuadrado SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Piemonte Calcio 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS player, and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. Serie A TIM 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. Top Form 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS player. 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Juan Cuadrado, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Piemonte Calcio

GK: Andriy Lunin 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Andriy Lunin 87-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Pervis Estupiñán 79-rated (Viillarreal)

Pervis Estupiñán 79-rated (Viillarreal) CB: Domingos Duarte 78-rated (Granada)

Domingos Duarte 78-rated (Granada) CB: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) RB: Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa)

Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa) LM: Rony Lopes 78-rated (Sevilla)

Rony Lopes 78-rated (Sevilla) CM: William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis)

William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis) CM: Will Hughes 88-rated (Watford)

Will Hughes 88-rated (Watford) RM: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Paulinho Fernandes 79-rated (Sporting CP)

Paulinho Fernandes 79-rated (Sporting CP) ST: André Silva 79-rated (RB Leipzig)

Serie A TIM

GK: Andriy Lunin 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Andriy Lunin 87-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Nacho García 75-rated (Real Valladolid)

Nacho García 75-rated (Real Valladolid) CB: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) RB: Sergiño Dest 88-rated (Barcelona)

Sergiño Dest 88-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Éver Banega 91-rated (Al Shabab)

Éver Banega 91-rated (Al Shabab) CDM: Miralem Pjanic 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanic 85-rated (Barcelona) CAM: Diego Valeri 79-rated (Portland Timbers)

Diego Valeri 79-rated (Portland Timbers) CAM: José Sosa 78-rated (Fenerbahçe)

José Sosa 78-rated (Fenerbahçe) CAM: Mateo Musacchio 78-rated (Lazio)

Mateo Musacchio 78-rated (Lazio) ST: Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados)

Top Form

GK: Keylor Navas 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB : Layvin Kurzawa 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

: Layvin Kurzawa 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB : Alexander Djiku 77-rated (Strasbourg)

: Alexander Djiku 77-rated (Strasbourg) CB : Duje Ćaleta-Car 76-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

: Duje Ćaleta-Car 76-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RB : Gaëtan Laborde 89-rated (Montpellier)

: Gaëtan Laborde 89-rated (Montpellier) LM : Munas Dabbur 79-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

: Munas Dabbur 79-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice)

Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice) RM : Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai)

: Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai) CAM : Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

: Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CAM: Adrien Thomasson 77-rated (Strasbourg)

Adrien Thomasson 77-rated (Strasbourg) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

87-rated squad