How to complete FUTTIES Bundesliga Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will give players the option to choose one out of three Bundesliga players who could be from the Team of the Season (TOTS), Path to Glory, or Summer Stars promos.

This is a non-repeatable SBC that will be live until Monday, Aug. 9 at 12pm CT. You can pack a great item from this loot box, such as TOTS Jadon Sancho 96-rated from Borussia Dortmund or TOTS Robert Lewandowski 98-rated from Bayern Munich. But there’s also a chance you’ll have to choose a card that’s no longer great at this stage in the game, like TOTS Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated from RB Leipzig.

If you want to complete the FUTTIES Bundesliga Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. This SBC costs around 50,000 FUT coins on console and around 60,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all 11 players we have listed below.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Bundesliga Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA.