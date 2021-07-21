How to complete FUTTIES Atal’s progression objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll get three cards if you complete all of the objectives.

EA Sports added two FUTTIES versions of Youcef Atal from OGC Nice to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Atal got a 91-rated and 94-rated FUTTIES version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today and already had a FUT Birthday and an RTTF one. The FUTTIES promo celebrates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.

EA has greatly increased all of Atal’s stats for his 91-rated version, including Shooting (+22), Physical (+18), Passing (+16), Defending (+16), Dribbling (+13), and Pace (+7) when compared to his 79-rated gold version. His 94-rated verison is only slightly different than the 91-rated one.

The 94-rated has incredibly high skill stats, such as his 99-rated Pace, 97-rated Dribbling, 95-rated Shooting, 93-rated Passing and Physical, and 92-rated Defending.

This set of objectives is different than usual. Players will receive three cards if they complete the whole set of 11 objectives. After you complete the first three objectives, you’ll earn Atal’s 87-rated FUT Birthday version, which you’ll have to use for the next three objectives.

If you complete them, you’ll then receive the 91-rated FUTTIES Atal card. You’ll have to use this card for the next four objectives and use any version of Atal for the last objective to finally earn the 94-rated FUTTIES Atal card.

All of FUTTIES Atal’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. You’ll only have to win matches to complete a few of these tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to finish every objective.

You’ll have a whole month, until Aug. 21, to complete all of FUTTIES Youcef Atal’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Atal.