How to complete FUTTIES April Favourite Antony SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Antony Matheus dos Santos from Ajax in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting on Aug. 9. It is available as a reward by completing a FUTTIES February Favourite squad-building challenge (SBC).

FUTTIES Favorite-themed SBCs celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. EA chose to celebrate Antony’s 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version released back in April.

You’ll notice that Antony had his Passing (+23), Shooting (+19), Physical (+16), Defending (+15), Dribbling (+14), and Pace (+8) increased when compared to his 79-rated gold card. The devs also upgraded his weak foot to four stars.

If you use this FUTTIES Antony card in your team, we recommend you apply the deadeye chemistry style to further improve his Shooting (+6), Passing (+2), and Dribbling (+1). Doing so will maximize his Positioning, Finishing, Shot Power, Vision, and Short Passing stats.

If you wish to get this FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Eredivisie and Brazil. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry style and at least one player from Eredivisie. The second one must be an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry and no less than a Brazilian player.

Building both squads will cost players from around 88,550 to 93,050 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. Those who complete both squads will also receive a prime mixed players pack and a small rare mixed players pack.

This SBC will expire on Aug. 18. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the FUTTIES Antony dos Santos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Eredivisie

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale) CM: 82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) CM: 82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain)

82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 81-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

81-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RW: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Brazil