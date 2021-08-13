How to complete FUTTIES Amavi’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Jordan Amavi from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Amavi’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his 78-rated FUTTIES version previously released on July 30 that didn’t upgrade anything. EA boosted his Pace (+20), Physical (+19), Passing (+19), Dribbling (+18), Defending (+18), and Shooting (+18) when you compare this 94-rated FUTTIES card to his 78-rated silver version. The devs also gave him a five-star weak foot and three-star skill moves.

All of FUTTIES Amavi’s objectives can be completed in either Squad Battles or Division Rivals, depending on your preference. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win the match. You’ll have until next Friday, Aug. 20 at 12pm CT to complete them and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Jordan Amavi.