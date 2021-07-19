How to complete FUTTIES Alessandrini’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is a solid card to get by completing just four tasks.

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Romain Alessandrini from Qingdao Huanghai to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Saturday, July 17.

This is Alessandrini’s third special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team since he already has one Flashback and a Team of the Season (TOTS) version. The FUTTIES promo commemorates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.

EA has greatly increased all of Alessandrini’s stats, including Physical (+10), Shooting (+19), Passing (+19), Dribbling (+17), Pace (+15), and Defending (+14) when compared to his 77-rated gold version. This card has incredibly high skills with a whopping 99-rated Pace and just a low 62-rated Defending.

All of FUTTIES Alessandrini’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. You won’t have to win matches to complete any of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to finish every objective in a little less than a week.

You’ll have until July 24 to complete all of FUTTIES Romain Alessandrini’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Tavernier.