How to complete FUTTIES Alessandrini’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Romain Alessandrini from Qingdao Huanghai to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Saturday, July 17.
This is Alessandrini’s third special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team since he already has one Flashback and a Team of the Season (TOTS) version. The FUTTIES promo commemorates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.
EA has greatly increased all of Alessandrini’s stats, including Physical (+10), Shooting (+19), Passing (+19), Dribbling (+17), Pace (+15), and Defending (+14) when compared to his 77-rated gold version. This card has incredibly high skills with a whopping 99-rated Pace and just a low 62-rated Defending.
All of FUTTIES Alessandrini’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. You won’t have to win matches to complete any of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to finish every objective in a little less than a week.
You’ll have until July 24 to complete all of FUTTIES Romain Alessandrini’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Tavernier.
- Scoring Flair: Score a volley in three separate Squad Battles matches on at least Professional difficulty (or Rivals).
- Technical Dribbler: Assist seven goals using players with at least four-star skill moves in Squad Battles on at least World Class difficulty (or Rivals).
- Creative Outlet: Assist with through balls using forwards in three separate Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty (or Rivals).
- French Firepower: Score using French players in 10 separate Squad Battles matches on at least Professional difficulty (or Rivals).