How to complete FUTTIES 92+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward those who complete it with one of four players from the FUTTIES team three batch rated 92 overall or higher.

If you complete this SBC, you’ll have to choose one out of four special players who are in the third batch of previous promotions. This pack will feature three of the 200 special cards in total from Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory, FOF Summer Stars, Team of the Season (TOTS), Team of the Week (TOTW), and Team of the Year (TOTY). You can see the full pool of players here.

This is one of those loot boxes that may reward you with a card that’s no longer good at this stage in the game. But there’s also a slim chance of getting one of the best cards in the game, such as TOTS Lionel Messi 98-rated, TOTS Kylian Mbappé 97-rated, and TOTS Neymar 96-rated. This SBC will be available for two days and is non-repeatable.

If you’re interested in completing this FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 88-rated squad with 65 chemistry and at least one Team of the Week (Inform) or TOTS player.

This SBC will cost you around 170,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 164,000 on Xbox, and 179,000 on PC. That’s a fair price considering you can get great players such as 99-rated FOF Path to Glory Roberto Firmino, 98-rated Summer Stars Kevin De Bruyne, and 97-rated TOTS Kylian Mbappé.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this FUTTIES Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.