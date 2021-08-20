How to complete FUT Player Days Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a small rare gold players pack in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This type of SBC asks for different conditions than the usual promotional SBCs, such as requiring rare players, a minimum of players from the same club, and a maximum of players from different leagues.

If you’re interested in completing this FUT Player Days Challenge SBC, you’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with a minimum of 90 chemistry, at least five players from the same league, a maximum of four players from the same nation, a maximum of three different nationalities, and at least three clubs.

This solo segment costs around 29,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 33,000 on Xbox, and 19,000 on PC if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solution. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be live for a little less than two days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Player Days Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.