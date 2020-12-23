How to complete FUT Freeze João Victor SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85-rated FUT Freeze version of João Victor from VfL Wolfsburg to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is João Victor’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has switched his position from left midfielder to a striker and made massive changes to his stats, including Physical (+15), Shooting (+13), Passing (+6), Pace (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+4), when you compare this card to his 75-rated gold version. You’ll have until Dec. 30 to get this card.

Out wide no more 🙌



Another #FUTFreeze❄️ Squad Building Challenge player is now available in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/gfSf7DTNQE — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 23, 2020

FUT Freeze João Victor costs around 140,400 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (141,750) and PC (161,700). EA focused on changing his Physical and Shooting considering his new position and he still has great Pace. You can apply the marksman chemistry style to increase his Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+8), and Physical (+5) even more.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze João Victor SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Brazil and Bundesliga. The first option requires an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Brazil. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and one player from Bundesliga.

This card looks great, especially because of FUT Freeze João Victor’s four-star skill moves and five-star weak foot. The SBC, however, is a bit overpriced because you can find similar players for cheaper on the FUT Market. Since he’s Brazilian, there are plenty of good players to use around him, such as Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and Rulebreakers Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze João Victor SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: Mike Maignan 82-rated (Olympique)

Mike Maignan 82-rated (Olympique) LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham) CB: Adama Traoré 81-rated (Wolverhampton)

Adama Traoré 81-rated (Wolverhampton) CB: Stéphane Ruffier 81-rated (Saint-Étienne)

Stéphane Ruffier 81-rated (Saint-Étienne) RB: Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham) CDM: Bruno Guimarães 78-rated (Lyon)

Bruno Guimarães 78-rated (Lyon) CAM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM : Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shangai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shangai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shangai SIPG)

Bundesliga