How to complete FUT Freeze Jesús Navas SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated FUT Freeze version of Jesús Navas from Sevilla to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Navas’ first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has changed his position from right back to center back and upgraded his Physical (+22) and Defending (+5) stats, keeping his other skills untouched except for Pace (-4) when you compare this card to his 84-rated gold version. You’ll have until Dec. 24 to get this card.

Wing to Centreback? 🤔



Another #FUTFreeze❄ Squad Building Challenge Player is now available in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/2G48DH7ntz — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 17, 2020

FUT Freeze Navas costs around 136,520 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (147,750) and PC (155,200). EA focused on giving Navas defending skills considering his new position, leaving his Shooting and Passing at a low rate. You can use him more effectively by applying the anchor chemistry style, which will boost his Pace, Defending, and Physical stats even more.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Navas SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: La Liga and Spain. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from La Liga. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Spain.

FUT Freeze Navas is a good option if you like playing with pacey defenders. He’s agile but also short, so we’d advise you to pair him alongside some tall center backs to compensate, such as Raphaël Varane 86-rated from Real Madrid or Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) Diego Carlos 85-rated from Sevilla.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Jesús Navas SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

La Liga

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: David Alaba 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

David Alaba 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM : Ellyes Skhiri 81-rated (FC Köln)

: Ellyes Skhiri 81-rated (FC Köln) RM: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Chelsea)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Chelsea) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Spain