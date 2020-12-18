How to complete FUT Freeze Gnabry SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 88-rated FUT Freeze version of Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Gnabry’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has also changed his position from right mid to center attacking midfielder. EA altered all of his stats, increasing his Passing (+10), Pace (+6), Physical (+5), Dribbling (+4), Shooting (+2), and Defending (+1) when you compare this card to his 85-rated gold version. You’ll have until Jan. 1 to get this card.

FUT Freeze Gnabry costs around 234,450 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (248,150) and PC (263,600). EA focused on upgrading his Pace and Passing, which makes him a well-rounded card. It’s up to you to decide how you want to play with this card. If you want to use FUT Freeze Gnabry as a CAM, you should apply the deadeye chemistry style. If you want to play him as a striker, the hunter chemistry style is more suitable.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Gnabry SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Bayern München and Bundesliga. The first requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second squad asks for an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga.

You can link FUT Freeze Gnabry easily if you already have or want to build a Bundesliga setup. There are good options, such as a 93-rated Player of the Month (POTM) Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 90-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, and an 88-rated Record Breaker Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Serge Gnabry SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bayern München

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon)

Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Orlando City)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Orlando City) CAM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CAM : Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

