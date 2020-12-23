How to complete FUT Freeze Damm Silver Star objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until the end of the month to complete these objectives.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Jürgen Damm from VfB Stuttgar. He’s the tenth player to receive a Silver Stars card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team following Silas Wamangituka from VfB Stuttgar, Cristian Romero from Atlanta, Karim Adeyami from RB Salzburg, Junior Sambia from Montpellier, Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg, Moise Kean from Paris Saint-Germain, Matěj Vydra from Aston Villa, and others.

See you in the Silver Lounge 💪



This week's Silver Stars Objective Player comes via #FUTFreeze❄️



Unlockable now in #FUT21 for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/cn83siuGqr — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 23, 2020

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Damm’s objectives will be available for a week until Dec. 31.

Silver Stars Damm has a 74 rating. This is his first special card in FIFA 21, too. EA mostly upgraded Damm’s Defending (+32), Passing (+10), and Physical (+10), and Dribbling (+9) stats when compared to his original 73-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Damm’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Damm.