How to complete FUT Freeze Capa objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have just one week to complete all five objectives.

EA Sports added a FUT Freeze 85-rated version of Ander Capa from Athletic Bilbao to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Capa is a part of the first set of the FUT Freeze cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FUT Freeze cards were launched on Dec. 11 to mark the holiday season.

The missing piece of your midfield? 🤔#FUTFreeze❄ Objectives Player, now unlockable in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/z24bzVENtt — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 22, 2020

Capa’s position was changed from a right-back to a center defensive midfielder. EA improved all of his stats, including Shooting (+9), Defending (+6), Passing (+5), Pace (+3), and Dribbling (+2) when compared to his 81-rated gold version.

All of FUT Freeze Capa’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective.

You’ll have until Dec. 28 to complete all of FUT Freeze Ander Capa’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUT Freeze Capa.