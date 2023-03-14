The former striker Mario Gómez received two 90-rated Fantasy Hero version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on March 11 and players can choose which they want after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Fantasy FUT event follows the domestic league matches of the players featured on the main teams and in themed SBCs and set objectives. Normally, Fantasy cards receive overall upgrades, but since Gómez is retired since 2018, you only get to choose between a Bundesliga and a Serie A version.

Regarding Gómez’s skills in these Fantasy Hero versions, they both have the same skill ratings and received the same upgrade when comparing to his original 88-rated HERO version. So his Passing (+7), Dribbling (+4), Physical (+4), Pace (+3), Shooting (+2), and Defending(+2) had a general increase.

The only difference is to which league the card represents. The German player played for Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg, which are part of the Bundesliga, while his passage through the Serie A was made when he played for Fiorentina.

This Fantasy Hero SBC has two squads for players to complete. The Serie A segment asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one player from the Serie A, while the Top Form requires an 85-rated squad plus one player from Bundesliga.

The cost for building both squads from scratch can get up to around 112,400 to 130,900 FUT coins across the platforms. Each squad also rewards players with their own player pack, so you’ll earn a premium gold pack and a prime mixed players pack.

You’ll have until March 17 to get this special card. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Fantasy Hero Mario Gómez SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete FUT Fantasy Hero Gómez SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Serie A

GK: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax)

82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax) CB: 84-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla)

84-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) RB: 82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) LW: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RW: 84-rated Jules Koundé (Barcelona)

84-rated Jules Koundé (Barcelona) ST: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

Bundesliga