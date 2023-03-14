You won't have to spend much for this Fantasy card.

Angel Gomes from Lille is now eligible for overall upgrades with his new 87-rated Fantasy version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This card is given as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Fantasy FUT event follows the domestic league matches of the players featured on the main teams and in themed SBCs and set objectives. The ones who can perform a series of achievements in real life will receive up to +4 overall upgrades.

Fantasy Gomes’ skill ratings range from 74 to 92, except for his 55-rated Defending. EA massively boosted his Physical (+20), Defending (+15), Pace (+15), Dribbling (+14), Shooting (+14), and Passing (+14) with this new card.

There is just one segment that players have to build to get Fantasy Gomes: an 84-rated squad with at least one player from Ligue 1. The price for this Fantasy SBC is about 54,800 FUT coins on consoles and 61,500 FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch.

This Fantasy SBC will be available until March 17. Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete Fantasy Angel Gomes SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

How to complete FUT Fantasy Gomes SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team