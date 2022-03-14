How to complete FUT Birthday Sergio Ramos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 92-rated FUT Birthday version of Sergio Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on March 13. You can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge in-game.
This two-week promotion celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary, but players are the ones receiving gifts. Players featured in this promo will get a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot.
Ramos had his skill moves increased from three to five stars compared to his original 88-rated gold version. The devs also upgraded his Pace (+13), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+4), Defending (+4), and Physical (+4) skills.
This FUT Birthday version has incredibly high skills compatible with his overall rating upgrade. You can further boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+6) by applying the shadow chemistry style. This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.
If you are interested in getting this FUT Birthday Ramos card, you’ll have to turn in four squads: National Duty, Tactical Emulation, Ligue 1, and 88-rated Squad. Here is the list of each squad, their required conditions, and rewards:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|National Duty
|84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player.
|Small prime gold players pack
|Tactical Emulation
|85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from Saint-Germain.
|Rare mixed players pack
|Ligue 1
|86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, no less than a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1.
|Small rare gold players pack
|88-rated Squad
|88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum.
|Rare players pack
Building these squads from scratch will cost you around 550,100 FUT coins on PlayStation, 542,150 on Xbox, and 571,050 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. You have until next Sunday, March 27, to complete all four squads and receive the card.
Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete FUT Birthday Sergio Ramos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:
National Duty
- GK: 82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)
- CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)
- RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)
- CDM: 84-rated TOTW Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)
- CDM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
- CAM: 85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
- CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)
- ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)
- ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)
- LB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)
- RB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)
- CDM: 87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- CDM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)
- CM: 86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)
- LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)
- RW: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)
- ST: 86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
Ligue 1
- GK: 85-rated TOTW Walter Benítez (OGC Nice)
- LB: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- CB: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)
- CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)
- CDM: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
- CDM: 87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- CAM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)
- CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)
- CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
- ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)
88-rated Squad
- GK: 89-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City)
- LB: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: 86-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
- RB: 84-rated Ricardo Barbosa Pereira (Leicester City)
- LM: 89-rated Sadio Mané (Liverpool)
- CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- RM: 89-rated Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)
- ST: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)