How to complete FUT Birthday Sergio Ramos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You need to turn in four squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a new 92-rated FUT Birthday version of Sergio Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on March 13. You can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge in-game.

This two-week promotion celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary, but players are the ones receiving gifts. Players featured in this promo will get a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot.

Ramos had his skill moves increased from three to five stars compared to his original 88-rated gold version. The devs also upgraded his Pace (+13), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+4), Defending (+4), and Physical (+4) skills.

This FUT Birthday version has incredibly high skills compatible with his overall rating upgrade. You can further boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+6) by applying the shadow chemistry style. This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.

If you are interested in getting this FUT Birthday Ramos card, you’ll have to turn in four squads: National Duty, Tactical Emulation, Ligue 1, and 88-rated Squad. Here is the list of each squad, their required conditions, and rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward National Duty 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player. Small prime gold players pack Tactical Emulation 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from Saint-Germain. Rare mixed players pack Ligue 1 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, no less than a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Small rare gold players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Rare players pack

Building these squads from scratch will cost you around 550,100 FUT coins on PlayStation, 542,150 on Xbox, and 571,050 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. You have until next Sunday, March 27, to complete all four squads and receive the card.

Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete FUT Birthday Sergio Ramos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: 82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 84-rated TOTW Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

84-rated TOTW Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CDM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Tactical Emulation

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CDM: 87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) CM: 86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Ligue 1

GK: 85-rated TOTW Walter Benítez (OGC Nice)

85-rated TOTW Walter Benítez (OGC Nice) LB: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CB: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CDM: 87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Squad