How to complete FUT Birthday Palacio SBC in FIFA 21

EA Sports added an 88-rated FUT Birthday version of Rodrigo Palacio from Bologna to FIFA 21 on March 27. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Palacio is a part of the first set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo was launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating in addition to newly boosted stats.

A legendary haircut, now with Skills to match 😍



A new #FUTBirthday Squad Building Challenge is available now in #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/j6mGp84jJE — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 27, 2021

This is Palacio’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports generously upgraded all of his stats, including Pace (+21), Physical (+17), Shooting (+16), Dribbling (+13), Passing (+11), and his Defending (+6), when compared to his 75-rated gold version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at three stars.

If you want take FUT Birthday Palacio’s quality up a notch, you can apply the shadow chemistry style to increase his Shooting (+7), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5). This will maximize his Acceleration, Positioning, and Aggression.

FUT Birthday Palacio costs around 207,900 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 193,550 on Xbox One, and 225,400 on PC. This price is worth it for this great card, though. He has good stats and can make strong links to amazing Argentinian players.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Palacio SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Serie A and Argentina. You’ll have until April 3 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. The second segment asks for an 85-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and one player from Argentina.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Rodrigo Palacio SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Serie A

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM : Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

: Pau López 83-rated (Roma) ST: Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio)

Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Argentina

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CDM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City) RM: Hugo Lloris 87-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 87-rated (Tottenham) CAM : Leandro Trossard 82-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

: Leandro Trossard 82-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) ST: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

