How to complete FUT Birthday Oyarzabal SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A high rated card you can get in one week.

The new addition to the FUT Birthday promotion is a 92-rated version of Mikel Oyarzabal from Real Sociedad. EA added this card to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today and you can get it by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary, but players are the ones who receive the gift. FUT Birthday player items will get either their skill moves or weak foot upgraded to five stars.

Oyarzabal’s weak foot was increased from three to five stars in this FUT Birthday version and also had his Physical (+13), Pace (+12), Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+7), Passing (+7), and Defending (+6) boosted when compared to his original 85-rated gold version.

You can also apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5). This will maximize his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Shot Power stats.

Those who want to get FUT Birthday Oyarzabal will have to turn in three squads: Spain, Top Form, and LaLiga. Here are the conditions and rewards for each squad:

SBC Conditions Reward Spain 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player. Small rare mixed players pack Top Form 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime mixed players pack LaLiga 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than a player from LaLiga. Premium electrum players pack

You’ll spend around 138,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 201,450 on Xbox, and 193,400 FUT coins on PC and Stadia if you buy all cards for the three required squads. You’ll have until next Tuesday, March 19, to complete them all and get the card.

Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Spain

GK: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) LB: 82-rated Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax)

82-rated Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 82-rated TOTW Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria)

82-rated TOTW Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) LM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) RM: 83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CDM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CDM: 84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Milan)

84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Milan) CAM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

LaLiga