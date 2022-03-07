How to complete FUT Birthday Ndombélé SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is one of the best FUT Birthday cards released so far.

EA Sports released a 90-rated FUT Birthday version of Tanguy Ndombélé from Lyon on Sunday, March 6. You can get this card by building a series of squads for the FUT Birthday squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary and features themed player items with a five-star update to either their skill moves or weak foot. In Ndombélé’s case, EA increased his weak foot from three to five stars compared to his 82-rated gold version.

The devs also gave a general increase to Ndombélé’s Pace (+9), Shooting (+9), Passing (+9), Physical (+9), Defending (+9), and Dribbling (+8). He has balanced and high skills all rated between 80 and 96, with his 96-rated Dribbling being the highest and his 80-rated Pace the lowest.

You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9), which will make FUT Birthday Ndombélé an unstoppable center-attacking midfielder. All of his metagaming skills will be among his highest-rated ones.

Ndombélé is a French player from the Ligue 1, so he can make strong links to a lot of great players from France and from its elite soccer division. You can link him to the Prime or Prime Icon Moments versions Zinedine Zidane or Patrick Vieira, any version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, Team of the Season (TOTS) Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, and TOTS N’golo Kanté from Chelsea.

If you’re interested in getting this new FUT Birthday card, you’ll have to build four different squads: Ligue 1, Top Form, France, and 86-rated Squad. Here are the different conditions and rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Ligue 1 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Mixed players pack Top Form 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium electrum players pack France 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, no less than a TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. Rare mixed players pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Premium gold players pack

You’ll spend around 325,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 340,050 on Xbox consoles, and 346,900 FUT coins on PC if you build all those squads from scratch. If you don’t have all the coins to complete everything, there’s plenty of time for you to craft the cards you need. You have one week, until March 13, to turn in all four squads and get FUT Birthday Ndombélé.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete FUT Birthday Tanguy Ndombélé, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Ligue 1

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 85-rated TOTW Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax)

85-rated TOTW Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) CDM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) RM: 83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) LB: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CDM: 84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Milan)

84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Milan) CDM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata Martín (Piemonte Calcio)

France

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 84-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester City)

84-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester City) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CAM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

86-rated Squad