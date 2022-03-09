How to complete FUT Birthday Lainer SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card until next week.

Ea Sports made a new FUT Birthday addition to the promotion today. Players can get an 88-rated FUT Birthday version of Stefan Lainer from Borussia Dortmund in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that you can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

This promotion brings players upgraded cards with either their skill moves or weak foot boosted to five stars to celebrate FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary. Lainer had his skill moves taken from two to five stars.

The devs also increased Lainer’s overall skill rates when compared to his 80-rated gold version, such as his Passing (+10), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+9), Pace (+9), Defending (+8), and his Shooting (+7). He already had an 83-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version, but the upgrade is still considerable even when looking at this FUT Birthday one.

If you are interested in getting this card, you’ll have one week, until March 16, to turn in two squads: Top Form and Bundesliga. It’s plenty of time to craft or buy the cards in the FUT market to fill all 11 players for both solutions.

The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second one must be an 84-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and have at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from Bundesliga.

Building both squads from scratch will cost you from 74,950 to 79,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and on PC. You’ll receive more than the FUT Birthday Lainer card, though, you’ll also be rewarded a mixed players pack and a small rare mixed players pack.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete FUT Birthday Stefan Lainer SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffnheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffnheim) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 82-rated TOTW Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

82-rated TOTW Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford) ST: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Bundesliga