How to complete FUT Birthday Kelleher’s SIlver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Only three tasts are between you and this card.

The new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team was added today and it’s a 74-rate version of Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool. You can get it by completing a Silver Stars set of objectives in-game.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary by upgrading the featured players’ skill moves or weak foot to five stars. The way you can get this card, though, is by completing Silver Stars objectives, which grants silver cards an upgraded version.

EA upgraded FUT Birthday Kellerher’s goalkeeper skills, such as his Positioning (+16), Handling (+14), Reflexes (+14), Diving (+13), Kicking (+13), and Speed (+12) when compared to his original 67-rated silver version. His other skills weren’t increased, however.

This card can make strong links with great players from Liverpool like 94-rated Headliners and TOTY Honourable Mohamed Salah, 93-rated RTTF Sadio Mané, 93-rated Headliners Virgil van Dijk, and 92-rated FUT Birthday Roberto Firmino.

You’ll have to complete just three tasks that are all the same for every SIlver Stars set. All of them have to be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode. You have one week, until March 23, to carry out the objectives.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to earn FUT Birthday Caoimhin Kelleher: