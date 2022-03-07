How to complete FUT Birthday Fredericks SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by turning in two squads.

The new player featured in the FUT Birthday promotion is Ryan Fredericks from West Ham. EA added an 87-rated version on March 5 that you can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This yearly promotion celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary. FUT Birthday player items will get either a five-star upgrade to their skill moves or weak foot. Fredericks’ original 76-rated gold version used to have three-star skill moves and weak foot, but this new FUT Birthday version increased his weak foot to five stars.

EA also boosted all of Fredericks’ skills, especially his Shooting (+19), Passing (+14), Defending (+12), Dribbling (+11), and Physical (+11). His 97-rated Pace is incredibly high and the other skills range from 70 to 84.

You can elevate his quality if you apply the sentinel chemistry style. It won’t change much of his gameplay, only increasing his Defending (+9) and Physical (+6), taking those skills to 91 and 86, respectively.

This FUT Birthday Fredericks SBC can cost around 140,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 145,400 on Xbox, and 146,850 FUT coins on PC by building from scratch the two requested squads: England and Premier League.

The first squad has to be an 84-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum, plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and an English player. The second solution asks for an 85-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

If you turn in both squads, you’ll also receive a small rare mixed players pack and a premium mixed players pack aside from the untradable 87-rated FUT Birthday version of Fredericks.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

England

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) LB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) LF: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RF: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

Premier League