How to complete FUT Birthday Abraham’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get an 88-rated FUT Birthday Tammy Abraham from Roma by completing a set of objectives in-game. This is the first FUT Birthday objective added to celebrate FIFA Ultimate Team.

EA is celebrating FIFA Ultimate Team’s 13 anniversary with this FUT Birthday promotion. Every player item featured in this promo will get a five-star upgrade to either his skill moves or weak foot. Abraham got his skill moves upgraded from three to five stars, for example.

New FUT Birthday Player Objective

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 88 Tammy Abrahamhttps://t.co/6MKvKNHwMi… pic.twitter.com/77X4kMDSKQ — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) March 4, 2022

FUT Birthday Abraham also received an overall upgrade compared to his original 78-rated gold version. EA increased his Pace (+22), Passing (+20), Dribbling (+19), Physical (+17), Shooting (+12), and Defending (+4), which leaves all of his skills ranging from 80 to 82, except for his 35-rated Defending.

You can also apply the hawk chemistry style to boost his Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5) even further. This will elevate not only Abraham’s meta-gaming skills but the ones essential to his striker position.

To get this card, you’ll have to complete just four tasks, all in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday mode. Only one of the objectives requires you to win matches, so it shouldn’t be too hard to complete them all until next Friday, March 11.

Here are all four objectives you have to complete to get 88-rated FUT Birthday Tammy Abraham: