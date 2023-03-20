How to complete FUT Ballers Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC and upgrade it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new FUT Baller card added today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is an 84-rated version of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool that is given as a reward for players who complete a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Oxlade-Chamberlain is part of the FUT Baller promo recently launched in FIFA 23 in which the featured players are released only through SBCs and objectives and can receive a future upgrade once both are completed.

Before you can get Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best version, you need to complete his SBC to earn the 84-rated card and then do the objective using the SBC card to receive the 86-rated upgraded version.

How to complete FUT Ballers Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s SBC only asks for one segment, which is an 83-rated squad with at least 11 players and one player from the Premier League. You’ll spend around 35,900 to 38,750 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on.

His 84-rated Baller version has all skill ratings ranging from 74 and 87, his AcceleRATE type is Controlled, and his skill moves and weak foot are both four stars.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Baller Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

GK: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) LB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) RB: 83-rated Fabián (Paris Sanit-Germain)

83-rated Fabián (Paris Sanit-Germain) CDM: 81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) CDM: 81-rated Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

81-rated Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) CAM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) CAM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

How to upgrade FUT Ballers Oxlade-Chamberlain’s card

So after you’ve earned Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 84-rated FUT Ballers version by completing the SBC, you can upgrade it to an 86-rated version after completing an objective in-game.

You’ll only need to complete his objective that is a part of the Play to Style set to get FUT Baller Mason Mount: Assist using a through ball in five separate matches using FUT Ballers Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

The 86-rated version receives a plus-two upgrade to almost all of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s skills, except for his Dribbling, which was boosted by eight points.

Both the SBC and the objective will expire after March 31, so you’ll have 11 days to complete both.