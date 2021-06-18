How to complete FOF Path to Glory Lucas Hernández’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete just four tasks to get this card.

EA Sports added a 70-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory version of Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

The French player is a part of the second FOF Path to Glory selection, making this his first special version in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. The FOF Path to Glory promo was launched on June 11 and will give players an overall upgrade depending on how many wins their team gets during the Euro World Cup and Copa America.

EA generally increased all of Hernández’s skills, including Shooting (+11), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+8), Pace (+7), Passing (+7), and his Defending (+7) when compared to his 82-rated gold version. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+7).

All of Hernández’s objectives have to be completed in Squad Battles. You’ll only have to win matches for one of the four tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week. The objectives will be available until next Friday, June 25 at 12pm CT.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FOF Glory to Path Lucas Hernandez.