How to complete FOF Path to Glory Eriksen’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a FOF Path to Glory 91-rated version of Christian Eriksen from Internazionale to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.
Eriksen is a part of the first set of the FOF Path to Glory cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FOF Path to Glory cards were launched on June 11 to celebrate the Euro World Cup and Copa America tournaments.
EA has generally increased all of Eriksen’s stats, including Physical (+19), Pace (+17), Dribbling (+11), Shooting (+9), Defending (+6), Passing (+5) when compared to his 85-rated gold version. This is a great card with only a low 59-rated Defending.
All of FOF Path to Glory Eriksen’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. You won’t have to win matches for any of these tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.
You’ll have until June 18 to complete all of FOF Path to Glory Christian Eriksen’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FOF Path to Glory Eriksen.
- Far Out Finishing: Score five outside of the box goals in Squad Battles on at least Professional difficulty (or Rivals).
- 4 Star Set Up: Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using a player with at least four-star skill moves.
- Successful Seven: Score using Serie A players in seven separate Squad Battles Wins on at least World Class difficulty (or Rivals).
- Crucial CAM: Assist with a through ball using CAMs in 13 separate Squad Battles matches on at least Professional difficulty (or Rivals).