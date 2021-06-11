How to complete FOF Path to Glory Eriksen’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are only four objectives to complete to get this card.

EA Sports added a FOF Path to Glory 91-rated version of Christian Eriksen from Internazionale to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Eriksen is a part of the first set of the FOF Path to Glory cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FOF Path to Glory cards were launched on June 11 to celebrate the Euro World Cup and Copa America tournaments.

EA has generally increased all of Eriksen’s stats, including Physical (+19), Pace (+17), Dribbling (+11), Shooting (+9), Defending (+6), Passing (+5) when compared to his 85-rated gold version. This is a great card with only a low 59-rated Defending.

All of FOF Path to Glory Eriksen’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. You won’t have to win matches for any of these tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until June 18 to complete all of FOF Path to Glory Christian Eriksen’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FOF Path to Glory Eriksen.