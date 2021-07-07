How to complete FOF Nation Player Juan Jesus Silver Stars’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three tasks in one week to get this card.

EA Sports added a 74-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Nation Player version of Juan Jesus from Roma to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

The Brazilian player is a part of the FOF Nation Player promotion and the Silver Stars, making this his first special version in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. The Festival of FUTball promo was launched on June 11 and will give players an overall upgrade depending on how many wins their team gets during the Euro World Cup and Copa America.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Juan Jesus’s objectives will be available until July 14.

EA greatly increased all of Juan’s skills, including Passing (+28), Shooting (+14), Physical (+14), Dribbling (+14), Defending (+11), and his Pace (+7) when compared to his 74-rated silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before this one, Juan’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example. The objectives will be available until Wednesday, July 14 at 12pm CT.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Juan Jesus.